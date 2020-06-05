Kate Middleton's favourite designer launches debut homeware collection Will the Duchess of Cambridge snap up these pieces for her Kensington Palace home?

The Duchess of Cambridge has long been a fan of Elie Saab, with the fashion designer responsible for some of her most breathtaking outfits. And now Kate can incorporate the designer's signature style into her Kensington Palace home too with the launch of Elie Saab's debut homeware collection.

Called Elie Saab Maison, the interiors line features both furniture and accessories, from sofas and coffee tables to statement lighting and rugs. And with a colour palette similar to those in Elie's Haute Couture creations, mixing cream and pastel shades of grey with shiny metallic accents, we have a feeling Kate is going to love it.

Elie Saab is launching his first homeware collection

Speaking about the launch, Elie Saab said: "Broadening the scope of our product offering has been our strategy for the past few years. We are working towards an architectural and lifestyle expression that translates my style of living through the development of Real Estate projects and the creation of Furniture and Home collection to complement this vision. The first collection reflects the heritage of ELIE SAAB’s signature. It has a distinctive style combining contemporary and timeless."

The collection includes furniture, such as this Byblos sofa

He also revealed that they intend to create limited edition and exclusive pieces for collectors, which would be ideal for a one-of-a-kind addition to Kate's home at Kensington Palace or Anmer Hall, where the Cambridges have been isolating throughout the coronavirus lockdown.

The Monolith bed is one of the highlights of the collection

The collection is divided into Day and Night, with a wide array of designs to choose from. A highlight is the Byblos sofa, which features a rich teal shade, and the Monolith bed, which we can imagine making a gorgeous addition to the master bedrooms of celebrity fans including Jennifer Lopez, Katy Perry and Taylor Swift.

The line will be available at the Elie Saab Milan showroom later in the year, and at the designer's boutiques in cities around the world, including London, Paris and New York.

