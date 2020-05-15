14 parasols for the garden that will elevate your outdoor space The most stylish ways to seek shade this summer

Summer is fast approaching and with our fingers crossed for another heatwave there's one thing that every garden needs; a parasol. Whatever your budget, style or space, you can stay protected from the sun with these covetable shades and accessories, while details such as integrated solar lighting will keep you outside long after dark. Here are just a few of our top buys – snap them up while you can…

Make the most of those summer days and nights with this Glamhaus tilting parasol, which has UV40+ protection to shade you from the sun, as well as 40 solar LED lights for when the sun goes down.

Glamhaus tilting solar LED parasol, £84.95, Amazon

Transform your outdoor seating area with this all-in-one garden bundle comprising of a cantilever parasol with adjustable height and angle, and a large sturdy base. Better still, it folds down into a neat protective cover when it's not in use.

VonHaus parasol set, £139.99, Amazon

With sun protection equivalent to UPF50+, this stylish square parasol with a wooden frame is a classic buy that would work with any garden furniture.

Sage green square garden parasol, £79, Marks & Spencer

You can create shade in even the smallest garden or balcony with this half parasol and base from IKEA, a budget-friendly summer buy at £35.

Bramsön/ Flisö parasol with base, £35, IKEA

Siesta in style underneath this chic black-and-white print parasol, which blocks 98 per cent of UV rays and can be easily transported in a carrier bag for trips to the beach or park once the lockdown is over.

Clare V. for Anthropologie beach parasol, £328, Anthropologie

Bring the French Riviera to your own back garden with this wood effect blue and white stripe parasol, with UV50+ protection and a shower-proof canopy.

Navy and white striped parasol, £59, John Lewis & Partners

Kids will love this multi-coloured rainbow stripe parasol, which has an easy to tilt mechanism and is currently on offer for just £23.20.

Rainbow 2.5m beach parasol, £23.20, Dunelm

Your garden will become a boho oasis with this teak and cream cotton parasol with gold decorative tassels and carved detailing.

UBUD teak and cream cotton parasol, £161.50, Maisons du Monde

We love the clever design of this wall-mounted square cantilever parasol, which has a crank handle and tilt mechanism to provide shade across your patio.

Norfolk Leisure wall-mounted square cantilever parasol, £149.95, Amazon

If you have a large area to cover, this Sol 72 rectangular parasol will do the job. Spanning 4.6m x 2.7m with a water-repellent shade and crank lift mechanism, it's a must-have for large gardens.

Sol 72 Kerney rectangular traditional parasol, £141.99, Wayfair

Incorporate tropical vibes into your outdoor space with this Sunnylife beach umbrella. Although it's designed for use by the sea, we reckon it would work just as well on your lawn for the time being.

Sunnylife Monteverde beach umbrella, £55, Amara

We love the artisanal style of this macramé parasol, which will provide shade by gently filtering the light through its woven canopy.

PUEBLA macramé parasol, £270, Maisons Du Monde

For a kitsch and colourful addition to your garden, you'll love this Hawaiian-inspired tilting parasol. Close your eyes and you can dream you're on a tropical beach!

Greenbay Hawaiian tilting parasol, £26.99, Amazon

It's not strictly a parasol, but this Bluetooth speaker will transform garden parties by fitting neatly in the top of all KETTLER parasols. Not only can you play music from your phone or tablet, but it also has 16 LED lights for when you're sat out in the evening.

Kettler LED garden parasol speaker, £99, John Lewis & Partners

