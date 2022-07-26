Duchess Kate's incredible homes revealed – from St Andrews to Anglesey The Cambridges are gearing up for another house move this summer

The Duchess of Cambridge divides her time between her lavish homes at Kensington Palace and Anmer Hall, with her husband Prince William and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

MORE: Prince William and Kate set to downsize to Windsor cottage - details

But the family are expected to relocate to Windsor over the summer holidays, with Adelaide Cottage lined up as their new home just a stones' throw away from the Queen's base at Windsor Castle.

The property would be one in a long line of impressive homes that the Duchess has lived in – even since before she became a royal. From the student accommodation Kate lived in while she was studying at St Andrews University – where she first met Prince William – to the picturesque family home she shared with her parents Carole and Michael Middleton, discover all of the homes Kate has lived in…

SEE: Inside Kate Middleton's former £1.88million former London flat

Marlborough College:

Both Kate and her younger siblings Pippa and James Middleton attended Marlborough College, a co-ed boarding school in Wiltshire, as teenagers. It currently costs over £36,000 a year to board at the school, where there are six girls' houses and six boys' houses, along with a further five mixed houses.

Oak Acre:

Growing up, Kate lived in a £1.5million property named Oak Acre in Bucklebury village. Kate's family moved to the large, detached house when she was aged 13.

MORE: Kate Middleton's childhood home cost 6x UK average house price

The red brick exterior, Georgian-style windows and pointed roofs ensure it is in keeping with the area's aesthetic. The exterior has manicured lawns, submerged flower beds and an abundance of trees. It's also set within one-and-a-half acres of beautiful grounds.

University of St. Andrews:

In September 2001, Kate enrolled at the University of St. Andrews following a gap year in Italy. Kate spent her first year living in St. Salvator's Hall, often referred to by students as "Sallies", which was split into male and female quarters. It was here that Kate met Prince William, and the pair eventually went on to live together with mutual friends at an off-campus apartment in the middle of town.

MORE: Royal halls of residence - see where the royals lived in their uni days

Chelsea, London:

Prior to moving in with Prince William, Kate lived with her younger sister Pippa Middleton in an apartment on Old Church Street, Chelsea. The home is formed of three storeys with three bedrooms (one master suite with an en-suite), two bathrooms, a large living room, dining room, kitchen and a guest bathroom. The bedrooms were all situated on the very top floor. It sold for £1.88million in September 2019.

READ: Prince William and Kate Middleton's unusual sleeping arrangements at London home revealed

Bucklebury Manor:

The Middletons bought this stunning family home in 2012. It sits on an 18 acre estate and has seven bedrooms, a tennis court and swimming pool, and served as the location for Pippa Middleton and James Matthews' wedding reception in May 2017. William and Kate also stayed here for several months following the birth of Prince George in 2013, and even shared their first official family portrait from the garden of the sprawling estate.

Anglesey:

Prince William and Kate moved to Anglesey in 2011, while he served there as an RAF Valley search and rescue pilot. The newlyweds rented this four-bedroom farmhouse on Bodorgan Home Farm, which offered them access to a private beach and had beautiful views of Newborough Forest.

Anmer Hall:

The Queen gifted Prince William and Kate the beautiful Anmer Hall, located on the Sandringham Estate, in 2013. The couple renovated the property before moving in with their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte in 2015.

MORE: Inside Anmer Hall, the Cambridge's country retreat

Kensington Palace:

Prince William and Kate now live in London full-time, and have settled in at Apartment 1A with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. The 20-room residence has plenty of space for the growing family to enjoy.

MORE: Inside Prince William and Kate's house at Kensington Palace

Like this story? Sign up to The Royal Life newsletter to get your weekly dose of royal lifestyle inspiration, from the must-see fashion moments to sneak peeks into royal homes and wellness news.