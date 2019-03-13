One of Kate's favourite designers launched a furniture range – and it will be perfect in Kensington Palace Furniture fit for a (future) Queen

The Duchess of Cambridge may want to make some changes in her home at Kensington Palace following the news that one of her favourite fashion designers has launched a new furniture collection. Orla Kiely – who is known for her quirky prints and colourful designs – has created her first ever furniture line available exclusively at Barker and Stonehouse, and we have a feeling Kate's going to love it.

Although the designer's clothing line went into administration in September, her licensing business is continuing to grow, and fans of her signature prints can now incorporate them into their homes, if not their wardrobes.

Orla Kiely has launched her first furniture line

Prices start at £359 for a footstool and increase to as much as £1269 for a large sofa, which is available in 11 colours and comes with two different patterned scatter cushions. Kate could even invest in a stylish upholstered bedframe to give the home she shares with Prince William and their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis at an affordable update.

GALLERY: Duchess Kate's best Orla Kiely looks

Although Prince William and Kate's living room at Kensington Palace has a traditional décor, with cream sofas and an upholstered ottoman coffee table, they could add a modern splash of colour with some of the designs, such as a floral print footstool (£445) available in complementing tones of grey and olive green. Or for a bold touch, the Fern sofa with cushions in bold shades of red, blue and mustard will brighten up their family home.

The collection is available exclusively at Barker and Stonehouse

"When I was planning the new furniture range, I knew that I wanted to work exclusively with a retail partner that shares my values," the designer said. "As an independent family owned business, Barker and Stonehouse has a distinctive approach to retail and has made for a great collaborator on this launch."

MORE: When royals invite us inside their homes

Loading the player...

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.