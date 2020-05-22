Vicky Pattison transforms her balcony into beautiful 'secret garden in the sky': Get the look Vicky and her boyfriend Ercan Ramadan have been busy during the lockdown

Vicky Pattison has proven that you don't need a huge garden to create your very own outdoor sanctuary during the coronavirus lockdown. The Celebrity MasterChef finalist and her boyfriend Ercan Ramadan have transformed the balcony at their apartment into a "secret garden in the sky", and it looks like an idyllic spot to sit and relax.

Sharing a series of photos of the balcony space on Instagram, Vicky showed how they have added an outdoor sofa and two garden chairs with a geometric print black-and-white rug on the floor, and lights strung across the railing.

Vicky Pattison has transformed her balcony into a 'secret garden in the sky'

Vicky and Ercan have added to the ambiance with lanterns on the floor, and a selection of plants scattered around. "Our little secret garden in the sky is finally almost finished… I'm sorry I couldn't get a better picture – it's only a small space but it's beautiful and I'm so proud of it!" The 32-year-old revealed she got the idea for the space from Pinterest, and worked with Wayfair to bring the vision to life.

Wayfair's resident style advisor Nadia McCowan Hill recently shared her top tips and tricks to style your garden and maximise your outside space with HELLO!, explaining you should think of your garden as another room, and play around with texture, unexpected details and outdoor lighting.

Vicky got inspiration for the space from Pinterest

If you want to transform your own outdoor space like Vicky you can snap up her statement reversible rug from Wayfair for £46.99.

Malta black/ cream reversible rug, £46.99, Wayfair

Meanwhile, a string of festoon lights are a budget-friendly way to brighten up your outdoor space.

10m festoon string lights, £22.99, Amazon

If you don't have much space, a bistro table and chairs is an ideal solution for outdoor dining. This two-seater rattan set looks just like Vicky's and is still available to order for £149.99.

Mjollinor 2 seater rattan conversation set, £149.99, Wayfair

Make the seating extra comfortable with throw cushions like this black-and-white geometric print design from Dunelm, which complements the rug perfectly.

Geo jewel cushion, £10, Dunelm

