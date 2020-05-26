Celebrity Gogglebox to star famous couple in new series - find out more Are you looking forward to seeing the likes of Joe Swash and Stacey Solomon back on the show?

Celebrity Gogglebox will be back on our screens on 5 June, and we already can't wait to find out what some of our favourite famous faces will have to say about what we've all been watching on telly. While there are several of the same celebs returning from season one, with Denise Van Outen and her boyfriend Eddie, Nick Grimshaw and his niece Liv and Joe Swash and Stacey Solomon all confirmed to be back in the series, there are also plenty of new stars taking part. We can't wait to take a peek inside their living rooms!

Denise and Eddie will be appearing on season two

Harry Redknapp and his wife Sandra will be enjoying the latest television in episodes one to three, as will Nicola Adams and her partner Ella. We'll also see television power couple Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling star in the popular Channel 4 series in episodes four to seven - and if Iain is as good as narrating telly as he is Love Island, we're in for a treat!

Fans have been full of praise for the latest series of Gogglebox, which wrapped up on Friday, with many thanking the show for helping to take their minds off the lockdown. One person tweeted: "I’m starting a petition to get more @C4Gogglebox throughout the rest of lockdown please. It’s the only joy." Another added: "It maybe the last episode of #Gogglebox tonight but let's give it a good send off! Thank you to all the production and cast for a great series!" A third person wrote: "It's been an amazing series to get us through this lockdown we have howled laughing every week so you get a grateful clap from us. Please hurry back Gogglebox families."

