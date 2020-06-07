Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson put luxury Swiss chalet on the market for £18.3million The couple purchased the property in 2014

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson have put their luxurious Swiss chalet on sale for £18.6million, six years after buying it.

The former couple, who are currently self-isolating together at their Royal Lodge home in Windsor, purchased the property in Verbier back in 2014 to use as a "nest egg" for their daughters Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie.

In 2014, the Prince chose to celebrate his 53rd birthday at Chalet Helora and was so taken by the seven-bedroom property that he and Sarah put a joint offer in.

Sarah Ferguson has previously said that Andrew will "always be my handsome Prince"

The chalet, which has its own staff and on-site chef, boasts a sumptuous living room, a sauna, a bar stocked with fine wines and a 650 square feet heated indoor swimming pool that has floor-to-ceiling windows, not to mention 3,000 square feet of additional land.

Chalet Helora is located in one of the most expensive areas of Verbier, which counts James Blunt and Richard Branson as its fellow residents.

Two years after purchasing the property, Sarah revealed that she was applying to become a permanent resident in Switzerland.

The York family have been holidaying in Verbier for years

"I have begun the process of officially becoming a resident of Valais," the Duchess told Swiss newspaper Le Nouvelliste.at the time "The administrative procedures are underway."

Prince Andrew's ex-wife first visited Verbier, in the canton of Valais, when she was 16 but started skiing at the age of three. She also briefly worked as a chalet girl before joining the royal family.

"Since that first visit, I have regularly returned for holidays to Verbier," said Sarah. "My family has followed me over the years. We feel free and happy, we feel at home. Anyway, I call it 'my home'."

It was the locals' warmth and their fine food that drew the Duchess in. "There is a sense of welcome. The people of Valais take the time to listen to you, support you if necessary," she said.