Sarah, Duchess of York, took to Instagram on Saturday to announce another installment of Storytime with Sarah and Friends, and the doting mum could be seen sitting in the living room of her Royal Lodge home, offering followers one of the most intimate glimpses into the room to date.

With tan-coloured walls punctuated by dark, tartan curtains, the room's décor is certainly one of a kind. In the corner, a comfy-looking brown armchair could be seen, opposite which sat piles of books and a unique, spiralled light fixture. Sarah had placed flowers and framed photos on the window sill, and on the table in front of her was a plate of mozzarella and sliced tomatoes sitting on top of a bright red, gingham table cloth. Also visible was a small, flower-covered jug of water.

Sarah shared the photo on Instagram

The food could be explained by Sarah's Saturday theme of choice, a teddy bear's picnic! The doting mum explained in her caption: "Today at 4pm on @storytimewithfergieandfriends I am going to be reading Dear Zoo by Rod Campbell, at my Teddy Bear’s Picnic, and my guest friend is Alexandra Wetherell."

In April, Sarah launched a thoughtful new initiative in the hope of getting youngsters reading while they're cooped up at home during the coronavirus pandemic. In a bid to encourage children to pick up a book, the Duchess has been reading an array of children's stories on her social media pages, and has even been asking some famous faces to join in on the fun, including her daughter Princess Eugenie.

Speaking about her mum's important new venture, proud daughter Princess Eugenie gushed on Instagram in May: "My special mum has started @storytimewithfergieandfriends. Something to bring joy and happiness in this challenging time."

