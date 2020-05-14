Sarah Ferguson's pretty fake foliage is the perfect home décor to brighten up days inside The Duchess shared the video on Instagram

Sarah Ferguson took to Instagram on Thursday to discuss her latest Story Time with Fergie and Friends instalment, and in the background of her post, some beautiful fake foliage could be seen. With bright green leaves and pink flowers, it's the perfect home décor to cheer up days spent inside, which we've all become used to during this period of self-isolation.

Sarah's full caption read: "Today at 4pm on @storytimewithfergieandfriends I am going to be reading Mog the Forgetful Cat by Judith Kerr and my guest friend is @dubaimiguel #storytimewithfergieandfriends #books @youtube. Link to channel in bio."

Delighted fans were quick to praise the mother-of-two in the comment section of her post, with one writing: "So sweet for you to keep this going." Another added: "Keep up the wonderful work you are doing."

Sarah showed off the colourful decor on Instagram

It isn't the first time this month that the Duchess of York has kept things colourful on Instagram, the doting mum has also been opting for some incredible floral headpieces of late. In one video, Sarah donned a floral headband full of yellow and purple petals, and it looked like something straight out of a fairytale!

Sarah has been brightening up our days with her colourful looks

Needless to say, fans were quick to comment on Sarah's bright and cheery appearance, with one writing: "Looking lovely Sarah." Another sweetly added: "Very spring-like," with a third adding: "So beautiful."

In April, Sarah launched a thoughtful new initiative in the hope of getting youngsters reading while they're cooped up at home during the coronavirus pandemic. In a bid to encourage children to pick up a book, the Duchess has been reading an array of children's stories on her social media pages, and has even been asking some famous faces to join in on the fun, including her daughter Princess Eugenie, who took part last week, reading Guess how much I Love You by Sam McBratney.

