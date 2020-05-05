Sarah Ferguson gave fans a glimpse at her beautiful drinks cabinet inside her conservatory at Royal Lodge on Tuesday. The Duchess of York shared a picture of herself standing in the room showing off some traffic light sandwiches she made for a YouTube video – but our eyes were drawn to the gorgeous vintage-looking green cabinet in the background. From the Instagram photo, you can see several shelves built inside the unit, with the right side appearing to hold bottles of alcohol, including gin and port.

Sarah Ferguson keeps her drinks cabinet well-stocked

There are also two small drawers in the middle to hold small bits and bobs, while a silver tray sits on top of one of the drawers, with cutlery placed on it underneath a white cloth. The top of the cabinet is covered with beautiful flowers, ornaments and a candle. It sits in front of double windows which look out into the stunning grounds of the Windsor residence.

In Sarah's YouTube video, which she filmed to demonstrate how to make the traffic light sandwiches, you can see the left side of the cabinet, which appears to be filled with mixers including tonic water. There are also several glasses and straws on display. She certainly has everything she needs to whip up a cheeky G&T.

The Duchess of York has all she needs for a cheeky G&T

The Duchess has given royal fans plenty of glimpses inside Royal Lodge over the last few weeks thanks to her new Storytime with Fergie and Friends initiative, which sees her and famous friends read out children's books every day at 4pm. So far we've seen inside her living room, which has a wooden cabinet decorated with flowers, a large seating area with a blue sofa, and a bay window with tartan curtains. Over the past few days, Sarah has read stories in different parts of her home, including her conservatory and dining room, much to the delight of her fans.

Prince Andrew's ex-wife has been entertaining children around the world with her daily stories during the lockdown. The 60-year-old set up the idea last month in a bid to help comfort young people during these uncertain times. Sarah's stories have been a hit with many famous faces too, including Poppy Delevingne and Catherine Zeta-Jones – who previously commented on the royal's post about her reading Little Red: "Used to read this to Dylan and Carys, love it." Sarah has written a number of children's books over the years, including Ballerina Rosie, Budgie Goes to Sea, and Matthew and the Bullies.

