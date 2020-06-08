Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes reveal adorable photo in their living room The This Morning hosts inadvertently revealed the picture on Instagram

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes are currently isolating at their enormous home in Surrey complete with not one but two living rooms, and a recent post by Eamonn revealed that the This Morning hosts have the most adorable photo of themselves in one. Eamonn shared a snap of Ruth with her dog Maggie on Sunday, and the caption, "Love is…", to which Ruth replied, "She definitely loves me most!", and Eamonn quipped, "Until I feed her. That's when I love you most too. When you feed me."

Behind them, a professional photo of the pair looking loved-up and Ruth with her arms around Eamonn in front of her is seen on the sideboard. It's not clear exactly where the photo was taken, but the pair certainly look as happy as ever. Eamonn's post, meanwhile, was taken in what seems to be their secondary living room, where the couple have been filming the new series of Celebrity Gogglebox.

It's decorated with cream walls as seen throughout the entire ground floor of the house, and is furnished with a large purple velvet sofa, lilac and gold cushions, and a wooden side table with a metallic silver and cream lamp next to their framed photo. On the wall, they also have an enormous piece of red and black art work hanging, and the room has glass doors with light wooden frames.

A series of promotional shots for Celebrity Gogglebox which both Ruth and Eamonn shared on their Instagram channels revealed that the couple also have a circular glass coffee table in the room, as well as a cream foot stool where they keep a glass tray with coasters for drinks.

Ruth previously shared a photo inside their main living room

Their primary living room boasts an impressive modern fireplace with a flatscreen TV on the wall, and an L-shaped cream sofa with purple and beige cushions.

