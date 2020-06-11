Lucy Mecklenburgh pulled out all the stops for her fiancé Ryan Thomas on his 36th birthday on Wednesday, and when the stars took to Instagram to reveal exactly how they celebrated at home, fans could hardly believe their eyes. Former Coronation Street star Ryan was treated to a homemade lemon drizzle birthday cake made by Lucy's younger sister Lydia, as well as an enormous green, gold and white balloon display that wrapped around and up the staircase in their hallway. As you'd expect, Ryan was blown away and branded Lucy a "super wife and mama" as he shared a photo on his Instagram Stories.

Lucy arranged a balloon display and homemade cake for Ryan

Meanwhile, former The Only Way Is Essex star Lucy shared a video on her Instagram Stories and credited events company Elari Events for the home transformation as she held their new baby boy Roman. "So, Elari made this gorgeous balloon display for Ryan for his birthday," she explained. "How amazing is this?," she added as she turned the camera to Roman, "What do you think little man? Do you like it, is it pretty?" We'll answer for him, Lucy. Yes, it's so pretty that we'd happily take a lockdown birthday over regular celebrations if it meant we'd get this.

Ever the family man though, Ryan took to Instagram to share a post of himself and his son Roman in front of the decorations with the caption, "My first birthday with my little man is the best present I could wish for."

Lucy also shared a post on her Instagram of the pair during a trip to Italy where Ryan proposed, and wrote, "Happy birthday to my best friend, fiance and baby daddy. Thank you for every breakfast in bed, making me laugh everyday and giving me my best present ever, our special baby boy. We love you lots. (This photo is even more special now knowing that little Roman was in my tummy with us that day.)"

