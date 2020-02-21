Lucy Mecklenburgh designs her baby son's home nursery - and it's so cute The fitness influencer is expecting her first baby with fiancé Ryan Thomas

Fitness maven Lucy Mecklenburgh and fiancé Ryan Thomas are just weeks away from becoming parents to their first child. The pair announced the news that they were expecting back in August last year, when Lucy posted an Instagram image of the couple holding a baby grow. They later unveiled the gender of their baby - a boy - with a video of Lucy opening the gender reveal envelope and giving Ryan the news.

Lucy showed off her baby bump in the new nursery

Since, we have eagerly followed the transformation of what will be his nursery, and at last it is complete. Lucy has shared photos of the entire room, and safe to say it is every bit as adorable as expected.

The couple opted for a muted colour palette with cream carpets, walls and cupboards and gold accessories, with a rustic touch from a rattan changing mat, three rattan baskets above the wardrobe and two wooden shelves. In keeping with the zoo theme Lucy previously hinted at, there are also plenty of animal accessories including antler drawer knobs, monkey book ends and a lion, elephant and bunny rabbit toy.

Lucy shared a photo of inside her baby's changing drawers

Inspired? Handily, Lucy has tagged where everything is from including a paid partnership with Hammonds, where she put together bespoke wardrobe and drawer designs. The drawer knobs come from Anthropologie, the baskets are from Cox and Cox and the changing mat is by Oskoe.

Lucy credited where everything in her baby's nursery is from

Judging by the photos of inside the wardrobe and drawers, the nursery is also set to stay very organised with Lucy arranging and labelling sections according to sizes and what they are i.e. hats/gloves - the antithesis to Lucy’s messy dressing room.

Lucy's baby's nursery is organised according to item and size

“Nursery is all ready for u baby boy!!! Bespoke built in wardrobes by @hammonds_uk and I couldn’t be happier with them. I’ve uploaded all my nursery credits onto @lucymeckhome," Lucy wrote.

