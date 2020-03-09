Lucy Mecklenburgh's dining room makeover features some high street bargains: see pictures The former TOWIE star is expecting her first child with Ryan Thomas any day

She is set to welcome her first child with fiancé Ryan Thomas any day now, but that hasn't stopped Lucy Mecklenburgh from continuing work on re-decorating her beautiful home ahead of their new arrival. After tackling the kitchen, hallway and baby's nursery, the latest room to receive a makeover is her dining area, which she unveiled on her Instagram account for her home at the weekend.

The kitchen and dining room is open-plan, but while she has stuck with a muted grey and white palette in the kitchen area, Lucy has added splashes of colour in the dining area with bottle green velvet chairs, and metallic accents courtesy of the wall mirror and light.

Lucy Mecklenburgh has unveiled her dining room makeover

The finished effect is stunning, although Lucy said she is still considering covering the walls with wallpaper. However, many of her followers advised against it, and agreed that the room looks great as it is.

MORE: 26 celebrity dining rooms you'll want to recreate

Lucy also proved that you don't need to spend a fortune to give a dining room a luxurious makeover, as many of her purchases were from high street stores including John Lewis, Laura Ashley and Anthropologie. The centrepiece of the area, her walnut dining table and chairs are from Made.com. The Lule dining chairs cost £249 for a set of two and are also available in an array of shades including royal blue, blush pink or grey.

Lule dining chairs, £249, Made.com

Meanwhile, the statement circular mirror Lucy has hung on the wall is currently in the sale at Laura Ashley, reduced to £175 from its original price of £250.

Cara wall mirror, £175, Laura Ashley

Adding to the cosy ambience of the room are her John Lewis wall lights, which appear to be the Croft Collection Tobias wall lights, and cost £60 apiece.

RELATED: Celebrity home renovation accounts to follow

Tobias wall light, £60, John Lewis & Partners

Lucy is one of a growing number of stars who has created an Instagram account dedicated to her home; her best friend Lydia Bright has also been documenting her home renovation process on social media, as has their fellow former TOWIE star Ferne McCann, who recently impressed fans with a peek inside her daughter Sunday's new playroom.

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.