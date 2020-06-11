Alex Jones has purchased a brand new painting for her home – and it would look perfect in her kitchen! The One Show star shared a snapshot on her Instagram Stories of the vibrant artwork, which features a lemon and a blueberry. The original photo had been shared by the artist, Estelle Day, who wrote: "Thank you @alexjonesthomson for buying this little leafy lemon painting, sold as part of the #artistsupportpledge." In response, Alex wrote: "They're beautiful!"

Throughout lockdown, Alex has shared a number of photos taken inside her beautiful family home in London. The TV star and her husband, Charlie Thomson, renovated their Victoria property in 2016, and there is one room that particularly stands out – the kitchen. Featuring statement green cupboards and marble worktops, it’s a bright and bold space that would really compliment her new picture.

Alex Jones Cuts Her Own Fringe Before Going Live On TV

Alex, 43, and Charlie share their home with their two children, Teddy, three, and one-year-old Kit. In May, the proud mum shared footage on Instagram of her little boy taking his very first steps in the garden. The family also celebrated the little boy's first birthday last month, making it a day to remember despite being in lockdown.

Alex has been married to husband Charlie Thomson since December 2015

In a touching message shared on Instagram, Alex wrote: "The first year has disappeared in a blink of an eye and our little Kit is one. This photograph feels like yesterday and like lots of parents I’m anxious that time is moving so fast, but getting to know this gentle soul has been incredible whilst watching Teddy become a big brother too. "It’s not the first birthday party we planned obviously and both sets of grandparents were hugely missed, but aren’t we lucky to have all these different ways of communicating which means nobody completely misses the big moments. Penblwydd hapus cariad. Happy birthday Kit Kat. We'll celebrate again on the other side."