Lucy Mecklenburgh gives Instagram fans a peek inside her son's cute nursery

As her due date approaches, Lucy Mecklenburgh is doing what every expectant parent does - transforming her home ready for the new arrival. The former TOWIE star, who is expecting a little boy with fiance Ryan Thomas, took to her Instagram stories to show her 1.5 million fans how she plans to decorate his nursery, including new wallpaper, furniture and cute animal accessories.

"Wardrobe designer is here, wallpaper going up in the nursery," she wrote in one video. The brunette beauty walked through the house towards the workmen preparing the wallpaper, which appears to be white with a silver line pattern. While the majority of her house follows a neutral colour scheme with classic white walls and wooden floorboards, a picture of the bespoke furniture designed by Hammonds shows the pair plan to have a more jazzy interior for the baby's nursery. The snap shows yellow walls and large grey and wooden furniture, with a chest of drawers, changing table and matching wardrobe providing plenty of space for his clothes, toys and, of course, nappies!

From cushions to lamps, the lucky little boy's newly decorated room will feature neutral accessories covered in cute animals, with little splashes of golds, greys and silvers. As well as white cushions with grey tree and safari animal print that she will scatter across the sofa bed, Lucy also revealed the sweetest lamp made up of a large gold giraffe base and finished off with a neutral shade. And the animal lighting doesn't end there - she also showed off a white monkey hanging on a rope which will likely take pride of place on the nursery's ceiling.

Captioning one of the videos "nesting overload", she revealed she had not only transformed the new arrival's room but also bought a plush new corner sofa for the house. As she lounged on the sofa after a long day of decorating, she told fans there is still plenty more preparations to do before February, which is believed to be her due date. She said: "In the nursery just waiting on the sofa bed tomorrow, round cot and wardrobes to be built in Jan! Feels so real!!!"

"It's quite worrying that I've spent more money on his bedroom than my bedroom," she joked, captioning the video: "I'm more excited about his room too! That's mum life right!?" Her social media followers were clearly so taken with her pretty interior that Lucy decided to set up a new Instagram account for them to follow her decorating journey.

