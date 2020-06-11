Serena Williams reveals incredible piece of furniture she has for daughter Olympia The athlete shared a video on Instagram

Serena Williams and her two-year-old daughter Olympia had a princess party on Wednesday, and the superstar tennis player shared an adorable video of herself and her young daughter dancing around the front room in matching Beauty and the Beast costumes. Most impressive of all, though, was an incredible piece of furniture that could be seen in the background.

Next to Serena's huge grey sofas a small staircase of the same colour was visible, allowing little Olympia access to the settee so she can sit and watch TV with her famous mum – how cute is that! Olympia, who Serena shares with her husband and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, was also clutching a bucket of tasty-looking popcorn in the clip.

How cool is that little staircase?

Needless to say, famous faces and fans alike were enthralled by Serena's post, and took to the comment section to say so. Olympia's aunt Venus Williams wrote: "I love her so much! But why is the mum also in a princess dress?" while Lewis Hamilton left a string of heart emojis.

MORE: Meet Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's trusted circle of friends in LA

Little Olympia is just the cutest!

MORE: Celebrity patents and kids wearing matching outfits: Victoria Beckham to Amanda Holden

As for the doting mum's fans, one replied: "Made my heart sing this morning seeing this. Good morning!" Another sweetly said: "This makes me so happy."

Serena has kept her fans up to date with her family's lockdown experience, sharing photos of everything from their workouts to car journeys. One of the athlete's most hilarious posts came in May, when she shared a snap of herself working up a sweat in the gym while her daughter sat in the corner looking at what appears to be an iPad.

"There are two types of people…" the 38-year-old captioned the image, once again delighting her fans. "I'm with Olympia," one replied, with a second hilariously commenting: "Have you got her answering your emails yet?"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.