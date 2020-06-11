6 best patio heaters to keep you warm in the garden when it's chilly at night These fire pits, electric heaters and gas towers will do the job...

It's that time of year again, when we spend more time outdoors during the summer season, even after the sun sets and the temperature starts to drop. And with social distancing measures in place, we’re spending much more time in our gardens and patios than usual – so it may be time to think about heating up your outdoor space. The top three options for warming up outside are fire pits, outdoor gas towers and electric heaters.

There are certainly plenty of functional-looking models on the market, but if you’re looking for something that’s not just effective, but will also add a chic touch to the decor of your patio or garden, we have some suggestions!

Fire pits

A fire pit featuring a tile motif and circular design

Centurion Garden & Patio Heater Fire Pit, £184.95, Amazon

An eye-catching sphere design for a unique spin on the fire pit

Cast iron fire bowl, £239, Not on the High Street

Gas towers

A best-selling tower gas heater for your outdoor space complete with Bluetooth speaker to play your favourite music

BU-KO Outdoor Patio Gas Heater with bluetooth speaker, £274, Amazon

This gas garden heater is designed to ionise the air to kill germs and viruses, and has a three-metre heat radius

Planika Lighthouse Heater, more colours available, £738, Amazon

Electric outdoor heaters

This sleek 2000W stainless steel infrared heater comes with a remote control

Firefly hanging heater, £79.99, Primrose

A 2100W tabletop heater in a trendy copper finish

La Hacienda Copper Series Tabletop Heater Modern, £154.99, Amazon

