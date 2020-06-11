Karen Silas
Fire pits and gas or electric heaters are three ways to heat your outdoor space, so here are some great buys for your patio or garden that look chic, too
It's that time of year again, when we spend more time outdoors during the summer season, even after the sun sets and the temperature starts to drop. And with social distancing measures in place, we’re spending much more time in our gardens and patios than usual – so it may be time to think about heating up your outdoor space. The top three options for warming up outside are fire pits, outdoor gas towers and electric heaters.
There are certainly plenty of functional-looking models on the market, but if you’re looking for something that’s not just effective, but will also add a chic touch to the decor of your patio or garden, we have some suggestions!
Fire pits
A fire pit featuring a tile motif and circular design
Centurion Garden & Patio Heater Fire Pit, £184.95, Amazon
An eye-catching sphere design for a unique spin on the fire pit
Cast iron fire bowl, £239, Not on the High Street
Gas towers
A best-selling tower gas heater for your outdoor space complete with Bluetooth speaker to play your favourite music
BU-KO Outdoor Patio Gas Heater with bluetooth speaker, £274, Amazon
This gas garden heater is designed to ionise the air to kill germs and viruses, and has a three-metre heat radius
Planika Lighthouse Heater, more colours available, £738, Amazon
Electric outdoor heaters
This sleek 2000W stainless steel infrared heater comes with a remote control
Firefly hanging heater, £79.99, Primrose
A 2100W tabletop heater in a trendy copper finish
La Hacienda Copper Series Tabletop Heater Modern, £154.99, Amazon
This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.