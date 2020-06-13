Gordon Ramsay has shared another peek inside his Cornwall home – and the more we see of it, the more we fall in love with the décor! Given his profession, it's clear the celebrity chef would have an enviable kitchen, but he's also got the most beautiful dining room table to sit at and enjoy all his home-cooked meals.

On Saturday, Gordon uploaded an adorable clip of his son Oscar running around the house, and in the background is a clear view of said table. Instead of a typical round or square shape, Gordon's is a long, rectangular table finished in beautiful dark wood. Instead of chairs, there are two long benches on either side, which is plenty of space to fit the family of seven! The benches are also covered in stunning royal blue velvet cushions, which just look so comfy!

What a beautiful shade of blue

The Ramsay family are currently isolating at their second home in Cornwall during the lockdown, meaning the Hell's Kitchen star has been able to spend plenty of time with his kids, especially little Oscar! Along with Oscar and Megan, Gordon and his wife Tana are parents to twins Holly and Jack, 21, and 18-year-old Matilda.

While they are kept on their toes with their five kids, Tana recently stunned her husband by revealing she would love to add another baby to their brood. The doting mum made the confession during a joint interview with her husband on The Kelly Clarkson Show. Kelly admitted she had "baby fever" when she saw Oscar – who had gatecrashed the interview – on-screen, telling Gordon: "Oh my gosh! Do not do this to me. I so want another child, and my husband is like, 'No! We have four!'" It was then that Tana appeared to say she felt the same as Kelly, telling the singer: "I want another one too and I've had five! It's crazy."

