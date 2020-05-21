Christine Lampard shares peek inside home for special reason The Loose Women presenter and husband Frank Lampard have the most beautiful house

Loose Women presenter Christine Lampard and her husband Frank Lampard live in an incredible £10million mansion in London, and though the couple have shared more glimpses of their home than ever before during the coronavirus lockdown period, they have still managed to keep much of it private. On Wednesday, Christine took to Instagram to wish her step-daughter Isla a happy 13th birthday, and gave her fans a first look inside the formal dining room.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Christine Lampard reveals monochrome living room

MORE: Inside the lavish homes where the Loose Women presenters are isolating

The photo featured Frank and his two daughters (from his previous relationship with Elen Rivas) Isla and Luna at Christmas, and revealed much of the décor of the room: beige walls, a black side table with a large glass vase designed with a black ombre tint, a floor lamp with a chandelier style shade, lilac curtains and large patio doors with white frames. The table was dressed up with red and green flowers with crystal petals, and gold glittery candles.

Christine posted a photo of Frank and his two daughters, Isla and Luna, at Christmas

Christine captioned the post: "How are you 13 already @isla.rl what a beautiful young girl you are! I feel very proud to be your step mum. We love you so much, and thank you @fondant_fleur_cakes for the best cake (not an ad, just showing appreciation)."

SEE: Inside 40 of the most stylish celebrity living rooms

Christine previously revealed the informal dining room

The family (including Frank and Christine's daughter Patricia) also have an additional casual dining area, which Christine previously unveiled in a post featuring Isla and Luna playing a board game. It features a wooden dining table lined with black metal-framed chairs and one large grey winged armchair. There's a white side table against one wall, which Christine and Frank have decorated with a collection of vases in white, grey and blue, and one framed photo.

When Loose Women staged a one-off episode during the coronavirus crisis as part of ITV's NHS day, Christine joined the panel from her living room, revealing a grey, black and white colour palette with a black shelving unit on the wall. The room also has three cream and black vases arranged in one corner.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.