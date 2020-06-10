Martine McCutcheon revealed the impressive results of her dining room makeover after "painting, fixing and scrubbing" to transform the room into an ultra-stylish space. The former EastEnders actress shared a beautiful photo on Instagram on Wednesday of the monochrome effect she has gone for – and it looks so sleek! The walls are painted a crisp white, with a large black and white photo hanging in the centre. There is a marbled table in the middle of the room with black velvet chairs and bronze legs, which blend so well with her oak flooring it almost looks like the chairs are floating!

WATCH: Martine McCutcheon shows off gorgeous living room

Martine has a gorgeous tall vintage mirror standing against the back of the wall, next to windows that overlook her garden and let in plenty of natural light. There's also a quirky white lampshade hanging from the ceiling, white roses adorning the table and what appears to be some fashion books.

Martine gave her dining room a stylish makeover

Captioning the post, the 44-year-old wrote: "The Dining room is finally taking shape! More work to do but I love it! We haven’t been in this house long - And despite lockdown, we’ve had lots of requests to do work linked with the house! Typical! So! I've been painting, fixing, scrubbing, measuring, and have generally been buried in cardboard boxes! I didn’t realise just how much stuff I had. We still have kitchens and bathrooms from 1984 but hey ho we are getting there and I love making things look beautiful - I’ve always felt a home should be a place to feel comfort and inspiration and it’s always lovely if you can get it to reflect who you are. We are getting there... slowly! Loads of love to you all!"

Needless to say, her fans were very impressed with her decorating skills. One gushed: "This looks incredible!" A second wrote: "Gorgeous Martine. Light and airy." While a third added: "You have done that room lovely!"

The Love Actually star shares her home with her husband, singer Jack McManus, and their son Rafferty. The couple got together in 2009 and married at Lake Como in 2012. Their house is just as lovely on the outside, as Martine showed previously when she shared a photo of the family's garden. The photo showed the actress in the lush space sitting on a grey chair, surrounded by similarly coloured cushions and a cosy throw.

