Martine McCutcheon shows off gorgeous sleek dining room

Martine McCutcheon is the latest celeb giving us home envy thanks to the glimpses she shares on Instagram. The former EastEnders actress has already shown us her perfect garden and cosy living room, and now we've been treated to a peek inside her sleek dining room. Sharing a photo on Instagram on Wednesday, Martine looks gorgeous as she shows off her latest fashion buys from H&M – an on-trend black puff sleeve top and wide-leg cropped white jeans, in case you were wondering. But by posting the snap, fans also got the chance to see the crisp white walls, oak wooden floor and the stylish table and chairs she owns.

Martine McCutcheon gave fans a glimpse at her sleek dining room

Martine shared three images of herself standing in front of a beautiful vintage-inspired mirror with bronze detailing. A large black and white photo hangs on the wall, while a white circular dining room table with black velvet chairs and gold legs can be seen in the corner. You can also make out a white storage cabinet in the background that holds photos and what appears to be a set of speakers.

The Love Actually star looked gorgeous in a H&M purchase

The Love Actually star shares her home with her husband, singer Jack McManus, and their son Rafferty. The couple got together in 2009 and married at Lake Como in 2012. Their house is just as lovely on the outside, as Martine showed recently when she shared a photo of the family's garden. The 43-year-old posted a photo of herself in the lush space sitting on a grey chair, surrounded by similarly coloured cushions and a cosy throw. Martine also revealed that she was trying to remain positive during the coronavirus outbreak.

Martine McCutcheon and husband Jack McManus married in 2012

She captioned the idyllic photo: "Wow! Another glorious day, another fab hat!! Whoop whoop… I’m spending today thinking about the future, making plans and laughing loads! What's your dream for when lockdown is over? Holidays? Seeing friends and family? I think it's really important during these tricky times to keep positive and to keep looking forward to fun things in the future. Get planning! Put it out to the universe and all that."

