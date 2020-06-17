Penny Lancaster relaxes in her hammock in peaceful garden she shares with Rod Stewart The Famous and Fighting Crime star has an enviable home

Penny Lancaster shared a short video of herself spending time in her garden, and it looked absolutely idyllic! The blonde beauty posted a clip to her Instagram Stories which showed her legs in a hammock that was swinging gently from side to side, before the camera panned around the garden, revealing a scarecrow in a tree, a large expanse of lawn and the latest (and arguably cutest) additions to Penny's brood!

The Famous and Fighting Crime star zoomed in on a chicken and her three chicks, which had the run of the garden and appeared to be enjoying the pretty surroundings as they walked around, occasionally pecking at the grass.

RELATED: Charlotte Hawkins shows off gorgeous garden feature at her Surrey home

Loading the player...

WATCH: Penny Lancaster relaxes in her hammock in peaceful garden

She captioned the scene: "Perfect spying position," and there was no denying that she was in a great spot for people- or chicken-watching. Penny shares two sons with her husband, Rod Stewart: 14-year-old Alastair and nine-year-old Aiden. She married the singing superstar in 2007 after meeting him in 1999 and was by his side during his struggle with prostate cancer, which he went public about last year.

MORE: Victoria Beckham has the most glamorous Cotswolds bathroom

The mum-of-two has been experiencing some health difficulties herself, as she revealed earlier this month in an interview with the Daily Mail. "I woke up sweating. Horrific. I actually thought, 'Is this Covid?'" she told the newspaper, before sharing that she saw a doctor who helped her to understand that the cause was hormonal.

Penny and husband Rod Stewart share a home in Essex

The former Strictly contestant went on: "I had all the menopause symptoms — burning up, feeling wiped out, mood swings that are off the scale. I’ve wanted to scream. You don’t know if it’s just these times we are in. But eventually, I had some tests. Yes, I’m in the menopause."

The star also shared that her husband had taken her behaviour in his stride, saying: "Rod’s been brilliant, actually. But it’s hard for a man to understand, isn’t it? As well as the sweats, I have to keep explaining why I can become so cross all of a sudden." No wonder she's so keen to kick back and relax…

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.