Victoria Beckham showed off her country house's bathroom on Instagram, and we're more than a little bit envious! The designer and beauty entrepreneur spoke to her followers about one of her favourite products from her range, Victoria Beckham Beauty, in a video that she shared to both her Stories and her grid on Wednesday afternoon.

The glamorous star wore a simple white T-shirt with her long hair loose and wavy. She gently dabbed product on her face, especially her cheekbones, as she addressed the camera, and behind her, some of the décor choices she'd made for her Cotswolds retreat could be seen.

RELATED: Inside David and Victoria Beckham's £19million Miami penthouse

Loading the player...

Victoria Beckham shows off her gorgeous Cotswolds bathroom

The ceiling consisted of wooden beams, and over Victoria's shoulder were two sinks and two mirrors – aka the dream! Directly behind her was a floral print, which added to the sleek but homely feel. Victoria is spending lockdown at the country escape with her husband David and their three youngest children: Romeo, 17, Cruz, 15, and Harper, eight. Their oldest son Brooklyn, meanwhile, remains in New York with his girlfriend, actress Nicola Peltz.

Victoria and David own luxurious homes in the UK and the US

The family's Cotwolds home is decorated in an array of natural textures like wood and stone but it's also as lavish as you might expect, with features including a swimming pool, tennis court and sauna. Staying so close to home all the time isn't stopping Victoria from keeping up her fabulous beauty routine, however, as she demonstrated in the short clip.

MORE: Inside the Countess of Wessex and Prince Edward's stunning kitchen at Bagshot Park

She said: "So, this is my new shade of cell rejuvenating priming moisturiser, it has a golden tint to it which is so great. It does give the most amazing shine and glow on your face, you can see that." And at the moment, you know, I've spent a little more time in the sun so my skin is a bit more tanned. I just love how it feels on the skin, I'm obsessed with the golden glow, it's everything, my favourite product." Well, she has the perfect setting to use it in!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.