Inside Abbey Clancy and Peter Crouch's fairytale garden

Abbey Clancy and Peter Crouch's house in Surrey is truly mindblowing, and in a recent video of a training session for her dog Geoffrey, Abbey revealed just how much land there really is. Their property is seen at the side, with large white sash windows and brown brick, while the greenery wraps around all sides and is framed with a perfectly preened tall bush at the back. But that's not the half of it.

In a previous post shared by Abbey of Peter in summer 2019, fans were given a glimpse of an impressive play area in another part of the garden, complete with a huge trampoline, two slides and swings, and even a base of bark chippings on the floor, where Abbey and Peter have had an area of the lawn carved out.

Abbey and Peter have a play area in the garden

Abbey, Peter and their four children: Sophia, Liberty, Johnny and Jack even have their own ponies in the garden, because what else would you do when you have so much space? Abbey shared a video of her daughters Sophia and Liberty playing with the horses as they ran freely in the garden and grazed at the lawn, with the caption, "Playing with the ponies in their gorgeous little @lipsy outfits," and fans were just as impressed as we are. "Lucky girls," one commented, while another added, "OMG! So lucky!"

Abbey and Peter have an outdoor seating area and enormous pool

In yet another area of the garden, the family have an outdoor pool which Abbey shared a photo of when she decorated the back of the house with an enormous balloon display for her daughter's birthday. As for a seating area, Abbey previously revealed a long wooden dining table with brown chairs where they often entertain guests, as well as a drinks dispenser and a large BBQ.

