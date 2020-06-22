﻿
Coleen Rooney unveils incredible bedroom inside home with Wayne

The couple live in Cheshire with their four sons

Bridie Wilkins

Coleen and Wayne Rooney live at a stunning home in Cheshire worth £6million, and on Father's Day Coleen unveiled a rare look inside the couple's bedroom. The post came as a tribute to Wayne and featured him and his three sons Kai, Klay and Kit (their youngest two-year-old son Cass wasn't photographed) lying in bed.

But this isn't your average bed. It's quite possibly the biggest bed of all of our favourite celebrity homes, with a button-back grey metallic headboard that spans almost the entire height of the wall. On either side of the bed there are two full-length mirrors, and at the end there is a black wooden chest of drawers, where Coleen had positioned three silver balloons to spell out dad for Wayne, as well as breakfast in bed on a tray. The couple also keep a framed photograph on the chest, next to a silver candelabra and what seems to be a small TV screen.

Last month, Coleen also revealed the family's incredible playroom on her son Klay's seventh birthday. It was decorated with life-sized cardboard cut-outs of Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock and John Cena, blue and red balloons, and endless presents, while the room features black walls and cream carpets.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Despite the fact that they already live in an incredible family home, Wayne and Coleen are currently in the midst of building a new £20million property with hopes to move in soon, after progress was halted during the coronavirus pandemic. They have spent three years constructing it into their dream house, complete with a £150,000 wine cellar, a gym, a spa, a home cinema and even a full-sized football pitch for Wayne to practice share his skills with his sons.

They originally purchased the 120-acre plot of land in 2017 for £4.3million, and as expected, its value has gone through the roof since Coleen and Wayne started building works.  

