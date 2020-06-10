Millie Mackintosh shares a peek inside her luxurious bedroom after introducing baby daughter

Millie Mackintosh is enjoying being in a "little love bubble at home" with her husband Hugo Taylor and their daughter Sienna Grace since her birth at the beginning of May, and it certainly looks like the perfect sanctuary for the family. The new mum joked she had inadvertently dressed like a milkmaid in an Instagram post on Tuesday, and as much as we love her postpartum style, we love the peek inside Millie and Hugo's luxurious bedroom even more.

While the 30-year-old could be excused for letting her cleaning schedule slip after recently welcoming her baby, her bedroom looks pristine. A patterned throw is draped across her bed, which is topped with plush velvet cushions, and she has grey blinds hanging at a bay window, which fills the room with natural light.

Millie has a pink velvet chair and matching footstool in one corner of the room which would be ideal for feeding, as well as a grey Moses basket by the bed and another crib on a stand by the window. The former Made in Chelsea star previously said she wanted her bedroom to have a calming atmosphere when she gave HELLO! a tour of her and Hugo's new house in March. "I really wanted this to be my room in terms of the décor, it feels very relaxing and the bed is literally like getting into a really big cloud," she said.

Millie and Hugo welcomed their baby daughter on 1 May, and introduced her in a new interview with HELLO! magazine, which is out now. "She is so adorable, even down to the little noises she makes," Millie said of Sienna. "We've been on cloud nine; it's gone so quickly. We've been in our little love bubble at home, cherishing those newborn moments, whether that's her sleeping on me or just lapping up all the cuteness."

Hugo added: "Sienna has turned our world upside down. It's like first love all over again – that wondrous feeling of excitement, joy and endless possibility for the future. I can't wait to watch her grow."

