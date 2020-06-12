Joe Wicks aka The Body Coach has been isolating at his stunning home in Richmond, London with his wife Rosie and their children Indie and Marley, and on Thursday the star gave a first look inside the couple's beautiful bedroom with a photo on Instagram. The post came as Joe revealed how he had transformed the room into a "makeshift bedroom podcast studio" for an episode of Desert Island Discs that he had recorded with presenter Lauren Laverne and BBC Radio 4, but it was the décor of the room that caught our attention.

While the rest of their house is decorated with a muted colour scheme – the kitchen, dining and living area all feature cream walls and light grey flooring – Joe and Rosie have opted for moody navy blue walls and a coordinating dark blue button-back headboard for their bed, which is dressed with white and grey striped bed linen.

Joe Wicks' bedroom is decorated with moody blue walls

They have two built-in wardrobes on either side of their bed (both of which are painted in the same shade of blue), and at the opposite end, they have two more of the same wardrobes painted in white, with a chest of drawers in the middle below the window. They have white shutters on the windows, and keep a candle, a diffuser and what seems to be a framed quote on top of their drawers.

Joe Wicks transformed his bedroom into a podcast studio

As for the podcast studio, Joe had set up an ironing board with a bed sheet next to his microphone, which we imagine would be used to block out external noise as he records from underneath. "This is my makeshift podcast studio because tomorrow I'm going on, in my opinion, one of the best podcasts in the world and I'm so proud that I've been invited on because it's not something you get invited on very easily," he said.

