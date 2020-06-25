Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, has unveiled her go-to spot at her home with Prince Charles in Scotland, Birkhall. At the start of lockdown, the Duchess shared her must-have reading list for those isolating at home over the Easter weekend, and the royal also unveiled exactly where she likes to do so.

SEE: Inside Prince Charles and Camilla's Scottish home, Birkhall

Camilla likes to read in an outdoor spot

She posed in a photo outside of the Scottish property, where the couple have a quaint set of concrete steps framed with black iron bannisters and rows of bushes and plants. As for which plants can be found, it looks as though Camilla is sat next to a young lavender bush, which would surely have a calming effect for reading. Behind her, the home is entered via duck-egg blue doors with glass panels - the same as those at their front entrance, where Prince Charles was previously filmed for a video to mark the 80th anniversary of the Battle of St Valery-en-Caux.

MORE: Inside Prince Charles and Camilla's official London residence, Clarence House

Now, Camilla and Charles have officially returned to London to resume engagements in person - after spending the past three months in Scotland amid the coronavirus pandemic - we are sure Camilla also has a secret reading spot at this property, too.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Duchess Camilla joins video call from unseen room inside Clarence House

She previously filmed in an unseen room in the house as she joined Kate Middleton to honour Children's Hospice Week (22 to 26 June), as the pair thanked three of their respective children's hospice patronages for their work during the COVID-19 crisis.

Considering this is the first time we have seen the room, it would make sense that this may be Camilla's go-to spot at their London house. It features an array of plants, just like at her outdoor space at Birkhall, and has a handy floor lamp for reading during the evenings. There is also a wooden cabinet behind Camilla, where she may like to store her books.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.