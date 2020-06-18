Prince Charles has shared several glimpses inside his home office at the house he shares in Scotland with his wife the Duchess of Cornwall, Birkhall, but on Thursday, the Prince revealed a full view for the very first time. He shared a video message in collaboration with his charity, The Prince's Trust, discussing the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on young people, and inadvertently debuted a wider angle of the room.

WATCH: Prince Charles reveals full view of home office

Besides the bookcase and framed photographs behind him, (which the Prince has unveiled in previous video messages), the clip also showed endless stacks of books on the floor at either side and in front of the cabinet behind him. There is a potted plant in one corner, and a tall standing lamp at one side, with a wooden base and a painting of a boat on its shade. On the walls, there are several framed photographs and pieces of artwork, as well as a painting of a green and orange plant positioned on the top of one stack of books.

Prince Charles has a framed photograph of Prince George

Prince Charles previously shared a look at the other side of the room when he joined Alan Titchmarsh for a special two-part programme recorded for Classic FM. Much like the space behind him, his desk was seemingly cluttered, with piles of papers and countless framed photographs. In the background behind him, a wooden display unit was seen with yet more photographs, including one of the Prince's eldest grandchild, Prince George. The snap was taken at his sister Princess Charlotte's 2015 christening and took pride of place in the largest frame at the front of Charles' unit.

Prince Charles has another photo of Prince George on his bookcase

There is also a photo of Prince George on the bookcase that is positioned behind Prince Charles' desk. It shows Charles holding his grandson in his arm, and George wearing a white sun hat and navy dungarees. Charles has three other grandchildren: Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's son Archie, and while we can't quite make out the faces in the other photos, we're sure they are proudly exhibited somewhere in the room.

