Duchess Camilla has unveiled a never-before-seen room inside the home she shares with Prince Charles in London, Clarence House. Last week, the couple returned to London as the first royals to do so after the coronavirus pandemic, and while they shared various glimpses inside their Scottish residence Birkhall amid the crisis, this marks the first time that Camilla or Charles have done the same from Clarence House.

The Duchess of Cornwall filmed from a room in the home that fans have never seen before as she joined Kate Middleton on a video call. The conference came in honour of this year's Children's Hospice Week (22 to 26 June), to thank three of their respective children's hospice patronages for their work during the COVID-19 emergency.

Camilla joined Kate Middleton for a video call from her home

It's decorated with mint green walls and various pieces of art work hanging in black ridged frames. Behind her, there is a dark wooden cabinet on top of which Camilla and Charles have arranged various flower pots, including a white porcelain style with an intricate floral design, and several glass vases holding pink and purple roses and lavender. There is gold railing on top of the cabinet, matching the base of the floor lamp next to Camilla, which has a cream shade.

The walls are also framed with white wainscoting on the bottom half, and on Camilla's left, she keeps a wooden trinket box on the ledge that matches the cabinet behind her.

Prince Charles and Camilla travelled to their home at Birkhall on the Balmoral Estate in Scotland in March, and the couple continued to isolate there after Charles was diagnosed with COVID-19. Since returning to London, they have begun to resume official engagements in person, including the 80th anniversary celebration of General de Gaulle's 'Appel' on 18 June, when they received the President of the French Republic, Emmanuel Macron.

