Kanye West shows off his and Kim Kardashian's impressive garden – with basketball court included The couple's £16million home is located in Hidden Hills, Los Angeles

Kanye West delighted fans when he returned to social media this week to announce that he is working with Gap on a clothing line which is expected to be available for customers next year.

During Friday, which Kanye referenced on Twitter as the #Westdayever, the singer shared several posts promoting his new venture and in one in particular, he shared a rare picture of his daughter North walking her two dogs in the family's large garden.

MORE: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's family home has to be seen to be believed

Kanye showed off the family's impressive basketball court for the first time

In the snap, which the artist shared as he revealed that Gap's stock had surged 42 per cent since his announcement, his eldest daughter, who turned seven years old earlier this month, can be seen with her pets on their impressive basketball court. Towards the end of the picture, the family's ample backyard and luxurious green lawn can be seen as well as different paths that lead towards other parts of the garden, such as the impressive rectangular pool that is situated next to the basketball court.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye live in a £16million ($20million) property in Hidden Hills, Los Angeles, with their four children – and it features minimalistic décor throughout.

MORE: This is how much Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's jaw-dropping wedding cost

Kim Kardashian has shared several pictures taken inside her £16million home, such as this one

Rapper Kanye worked with Axel Vervoordt to design the interiors for the home, which Kim has previously described as a "minimal monastery" in its style. The décor is white, cream and grey throughout, with wooden accents, including in their open-plan kitchen, dining and living room.

The power couple began renovations on their 15,667 square-foot-home back in 2014 and finished in 2019.