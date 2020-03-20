Kim Kardashian reveals her favourite home cleaning product The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star uses it in all of her properties

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's burgeoning property portfolio includes homes in California, Miami and two ranches in Wyoming. Each one is worth tens of millions of pounds, so it's hardly surprising that Kim is keen to keep them spick and span. Of course, it's pretty unlikely that Kim would do the housework herself, but apparently she does choose her own cleaning products.

In a recent Instagram Story, Kim revealed Clean Purple as her go-to brand and, according to the creators of the products, they're designed without bleach and ammonia in order to avoid damaging furniture, clothing or carpets. Makes sense when you think about how much Kim's furniture costs.

Kim shared her favourite cleaning brand on Instagram

Kim went on to say that her posts weren't sponsored and that she genuinely used the products throughout all of her homes, but that the brand was founded a family friend. They offer an all-in-one disinfectant, which comes in two sizes: a gallon bottle, or a 32oz spray bottle, and though they are made in the US, the products can be ordered via Amazon to the UK. At the moment, a hyper-awareness of germs amid the coronavirus pandemic teamed with promotion by Kim (who is nothing if not a scarily powerful influencer to women all over the world), means that the products are sold out, but the brand's website states that they have sent a new supply to Amazon which will be shoppable by the weekend.

In the meantime, Bar Keepers Friend is one of John Lewis' best-selling cleaning brands and prides itself on the same ammonia and bleach-free premise as Clean Purple.

Trigger spray surface cleaner, £2.50, Bar Keepers Friend at John Lewis

Cleaning influencer Mrs Hinch also shares her favourite cleaning products, and previously told HELLO! her top five: "In no particular order, Flash Bathroom with Febreze, CIF Stainless Steel Spray, Pine Toilet Cleaner, 1001 Carpet Spray and Zoflora," she said. As for her handy hacks, her number one most unexpected trick was, "To wash skirting boards and woodwork (doors, frames etc) with a mix of fabric softener and water, and we can't forget Minky, the star of the show! It makes the house smell absolutely divine and works a treat at getting any scruffs off without wrecking the paint."

