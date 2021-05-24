Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's eye-watering wedding cost revealed

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West split shortly before celebrating their seventh wedding anniversary, but their big day remains one of the most spectacular celebrity weddings to have ever taken place.

The couple got married on 24 May 2014 after two years of dating, and they are now parents to four children: North West, Psalm West, Chicago West and Saint West.

Kim looked beautiful in a bespoke couture wedding dress designed by Riccardo Tisci, formerly creative director of Givenchy, as she said 'I do' at the 16th-century Fort di Belvedere in Florence, Italy.

The evening before their nuptials, Kim and Kanye hosted a rehearsal dinner for around 600 guests in the Palace of Versailles' Hall of Mirrors.

The spectacular celebrations over the entire wedding weekend reportedly cost the couple a whopping £6million. Yes, really. Here's a breakdown of some of the costs that racked up to such an eye-watering total.

Number of guests: 200

Venue cost: £240,000, without any extras (flowers, decorations, music – the list goes on…)

Kim's family on her wedding day

Guest transportation: £45,000 per private jet to fly guests to and from Paris and Florence.

Wedding dress cost: £178,000

Extra dresses for their rehearsal dinner and Kim's hen party: £57,000

Kim's wedding dress cost £178,000

Hen party cost: £2,450 for Kim's extravagant dinner in Paris.

Wedding cake cost: £2,400 for a design including seven tiers and three people to transport it.

Add to that the cost of catering both their OTT rehearsal dinner and the wedding menu for the 200 guests they had on the day, along with everything from Kim's make-up artist to all of Kanye's outfits, and it's not hard to see where the money went.

