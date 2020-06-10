Inside Andrea McLean's seriously glamorous bathroom at Surrey home The Loose Women star shared her getting ready routine from the room

Loose Women star Andrea McLean has shared a look inside various areas of her home in Surrey during the coronavirus pandemic, and now she has added to the list with her bathroom. On Tuesday, she shared her getting ready routine from the room on Instagram as she prepared to host an Instagram live session in collaboration with make-up artist Donna May London, but it was the design of the space that we couldn't take our eyes off.

WATCH: Andrea McLean gets ready in stunning bathroom

It features white walls, a white sink and white toilet, while the shower has a white tray and is backed with glamorous metallic silver tiles and a silver sliding door frame. The sink has a curved metallic silver tap, and on the door behind Andrea there is a full-length mirror.

Andrea McLean shared a look inside her bathroom on Instagram

"In one hour's time, I've just realised where did the day go?! I'm going to be doing an Instagram live over on official TGIOF with Donna May London," she said as she introduced the video. "This is going to be embarrassing, I need to tidy myself up. I can't look like this and talk to a make-up artist, see you over there!"

As she showed off her finished look in the bathroom mirror, she said, "Half an hour from standing start to finish, I don't even know if you can see what I'm doing. Right Donna, I hope you like it. I'm ready!" The same final video revealed that Andrea also has a circular magnified mirror mounted on the wall with a swing arm for easy maneuvering.

Andrea has her own dressing room

Besides her make-up, Andrea shared how she styled her hair and showed off her very own dressing room and walk-in wardrobe. It sits between the bedroom and the bathroom, and is decorated with grey carpets, grey walls, white wardrobes and a large crystal chandelier. In the middle of the room, there is a white leather stool.

