Loose Women star Andrea McLean lives in a stunning home in Surrey with her husband Nick Feeney and her children Finlay and Amy, and on Sunday Andrea revealed that she was in the process of transforming her "favourite place" in the home: the patio. During the coronavirus pandemic, she has shared several photos of the area on Instagram, where she practises yoga and works while offices are closed, and now Andrea is giving a paint update to the lower area that extends into the garden.

Andrea McLean painted her patio

She posted a picture of herself on her Instagram account with the caption, "Caught! The real glamour of Sundays…", and revealed that while painting, she uses a sturdy sponge to make her knees more comfortable. Handy. The decked flooring is painted light grey, while the flower bed sleeper is painted white, which Andrea seemed to be touching up.

In 2018, she shared a tour of the sheltered area of the patio on Instagram, when a fan asked to see it as inspiration for her own. Andrea captioned the post, "Here you go! This is for the lady who asked what my porch looks like as her husband has said she can have one too. I may have had some bubbles #porchlife #Friday #relaxing #stepawayfromthephonenow." It's furnished with an enormous egg chair with a grey cushioned back, several outdoor dining chairs, a cream sofa with a matching coffee table and wooden rocking chair, and a selection of storage boxes and tables.

Andrea has a fire pit in her garden

As for decoration, it has white wooden decking and matching railings that overlook the lower patio area and a small area of the lawn. Of course, there's plenty more to Andrea's garden at the other side, including a glass fire pit, several candle lanterns, and more seating areas of the same design as seen on the "porch" with a large grey parasol.

