Phillip Schofield shared some behind-the-scenes snaps from his Father's Day on Sunday, and we can't deny being more than a little envious of his gift. The This Morning co-host took to Instagram Stories, where he posted a photo of the ginger biscuits his two daughters had baked for him.

He then shared a snap taken with his daughters, where all three looked sun-kissed as they held up glasses of champagne – more proof that the Schofield family's food and drink choices can't be faulted! Phillip captioned the lovely photo: "Very happy dad on Father's Day with my two girls." The presenter shares his two twentysomething daughters, Molly and Ruby, with his wife Stephanie Lowe.

The family remains close and has been spending lockdown together, although Phil and Steph are no longer together as a couple since he came out as gay earlier this year. Speaking to his co-star and close friend Holly Willoughby as he revealed his sexuality to viewers back in February, Phillip said: "This is something that has caused many heart-breaking conversations at home. I have been married to Steph for nearly 27 years, and we have two beautiful grown-up daughters, Molly and Ruby.

"My family have held me so close: they have tried to cheer me up, to smother me with kindness and love, despite their own confusion. The star also shared that his mum had been fully supportive of his news, and that love and support clearly goes both ways.

On This Morning earlier this week, the 58-year-old spoke about his mum being lonely since his dad died of a heart condition twelve years ago. A clearly emotional Phillip said: "I know my mum - we lost my dad in 2008 - she's still saying she's terribly lonely. She looks at other people if they're still couples, and so you need contact, you need a family around you, you need people to be able talk to if you can, if you're lucky enough to have them around."

