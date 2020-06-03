Inside Phillip Schofield's beautiful kitchen at Oxfordshire home The This Morning host is isolating with his wife and two daughters

This Morning host Phillip Schofield continues to live with his wife Stephanie and their two daughters Molly and Ruby after he came out as gay following 27 years of marriage, and earlier this week the star gave fans a look inside the family's enormous kitchen.

Phillip revealed a glimpse of his kitchen on Instagram

He took to Instagram to share his attempt at cooking a meal for everyone, including a photo that revealed a rounded island with an induction hob, cream cabinets, a black marble worktop, white walls, and concrete flooring. It wasn't exactly clean, though. "Salt and pepper prawns tonight and I've made a proper mess," Phillip captioned the post complete with condiments spilt all over the side.

He also posted two photos in the conservatory: one of the family including Ruby's boyfriend Will Proctor who is isolating with the Schofields during the coronavirus pandemic, and one of himself. A large brown leather sofa and tall windows are seen behind Phillip, while previous photos have revealed that the room has a long wooden dining table in the middle, where Phillip would have served his finished meal.

A previous post revealed a long wooden dining table in the conservatory

He captioned the photo of the family together, "Isolation situation @rubyschofe @mollyschofe @willgeorge93", as they showed off their matching personalised T-shirts that read 'Isolation generation'. Ruby shared the same snap and wrote, "Isolation crew."

At the far end of the room, there is a square wooden coffee table and another seating area with a grey sofa, next to the patio doors that open out on to the garden.

The conservatory has an additional seating area

An older photo shared by Phillip inside the family kitchen revealed that they also have a traditional AGA oven, which is framed with cream painted brick walls, and a ledge where they keep notes and photos. A digital clock in a silver frame hangs on the wall.

Phillip has a traditional AGA oven

