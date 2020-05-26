Gemma Atkinson reveals hilarious way Gorka has transformed their kitchen The former Hollyoaks star shared the post on Instagram

Gemma Atkinson took to Instagram on Tuesday evening to reveal that her partner, Strictly star Gorka Marquez, had brought their ten-month-old daughter Mia's paddling pool into their kitchen – and her jaw must have dropped when she walked into the room!

WATCH: Gemma Atkinson teases daughter Mia in cute video

Sharing a video of the hectic set-up on social media, the doting mum could be heard saying: "I leave him alone for five minutes, and I come back to a paddling pool in my kitchen." In the clip, little Mia could be seen propped up in the inflatable pool, which her dad had placed on large, colourful puzzle pieces. Gorka could be seen leaning against the kitchen cabinets with a smirk on his face.

Mia seemed to love the new arrangement!

In the caption, the former Hollyoaks star wrote: "So this is what happens when I’m working on radio upstairs. Ps. The spider thing, he’s genuinely terrified of them! Makes me move them ALL THE TIME even the tiny ones like this." Gemma was referring to the fact the there was a tiny spider in the paddling pool that Gorka had waited for her to fish out.

When it's not home to a paddling pool, Gemma and Gorka's kitchen looks seriously sleek, with glittery grey and silver worktops, an electric hob and a large black flatscreen TV on the wall. The doting parents have decorated the room with white walls, matching the white cupboards.

This isn't the first time that Gemma's followers have been treated to a glimpse of little Mia's pool. In a separate Instagram post, Gorka and Mia could be seen sitting in the bright blue and orange pool, and the pair looked like they were having so much fun!

