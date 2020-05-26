Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez are currently in isolation together with their daughter Mia at their home in Manchester, and over the bank holiday weekend, Gemma unveiled a rare look inside their kitchen. The former Strictly star - who met professional dancer Gorka on the show in 2017 - took to Instagram Stories to share a video of herself making popcorn in the room, revealing glittery grey and silver worktops, an electric hob and a large black flatscreen TV on the wall. Gemma and Gorka have decorated the room with white walls, matching the white cupboards.

Gemma shared a post inside her kitchen

Once she had finished making popcorn, Gemma went on to reveal a new addition to their garden: a padding pool. She posted a photo of Gorka and Mia enjoying their new purchase with the caption, "Today was a good day," and credited it to Asda for £15. Luckily, the pool is still in stock online, and with the weather set to continue in all its sunny glory, there has never been a better time to invest in your own.

Paddling pool, £15, Asda

Gorka also shared a photo of himself in the pool with Mia and wrote, "Living our best life in lockdown #lockdown #costadelgarden." Unsurprisingly, practically all of Gorka's followers were keen to know where it was from. One wrote, "Perfect pool-where is it from please?" and another added, "Ahh I love the padding pool – where did you get it from?."

The couple have also been using the garden as a space for working out (despite having their own home gym). Following the likes of Amanda Holden, Gemma recently bought herself a trampette – a mini trampoline, for exercise.

She wrote on Instagram, "Brought the gym outside today with my new trampoline! There are some amazing small businesses that you can support on @ebay_uk selling lots of fitness supplies for home which seems to be the new norm at the minute. I forgot how much fun these were actually and I still feel like I've had a good workout. Mia may have competition to get on it when she's older." Gorka, meanwhile, has taken his assault bike from the gym into the garden.

