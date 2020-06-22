Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez are moments away from moving into their new home. The couple have been living together in Manchester since 2018 but revealed in February 2020 that they were having their "dream home" built, and on Sunday, Gemma shared that they were officially at the packing stage. She took to Instagram to discuss the struggles with doing so during the coronavirus pandemic. "I have so much packing to do, we move house soon and I've packed quite a lot in lockdown; ornaments and stuff and pictures and things," she said.

She went on to share how she and Gorka will work around coronavirus social-distancing guidelines. "But furniture wise, I think it's going to have to be a removal company. Every time we have moved, we've always used family cars, we've all got together: my sister, my brother-in-law, my mum. We all put our seats down in the car and do it ourselves, and it has been stressful but fun. But I do think it's going to have to be a removal company because obviously I can't have all of my family around to help."

Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez went furniture shopping for their new home

When the couple announced that they were in the process of building a new home, they also shared a video of themselves furniture shopping on their YouTube channel. Gorka introduced the clip saying, "We bought a new house, so now is a crazy time because we have to be choosing everything; what we want, how we want it to look, it's been a slow process but it's looking amazing. Today we are going to go and choose some stuff that we need to, because if we don’t decide those main things we cannot go forward to the next bits."

Gemma added, "They say moving house is one of the most stressful things you can do so we might end up killing each other by the end of the day, Gorks." Little did she know that a global pandemic would be thrown into the mix, but it seems that the couple are firmly back on track and the house move is almost complete.

