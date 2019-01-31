Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez hint at marriage as they open up about living together Put a ring on it Gorka!

Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez have dropped a big hint that marriage could be on the cards as they opened up about living together. The couple, who met on Strictly Come Dancing in 2017, could be ready to reach their next relationship milestone as Gemma already refers to herself as Gorka’s wife.

Speaking about their home life during a feature on ITV’s Lorraine, Gemma revealed how supportive Gorka is when it comes to her daily routine, which involves getting up at 4.15am for her breakfast radio show. "I'm very fortunate in that I've got a supportive partner in Gorks when it comes to my training and my work," Gemma said. "They say happy wife happy life and all that don't they? And I think it's true as well, for girls."

Gemma Atkinson has hinted at marriage with Gorka Marquez

The comment prompted Gorka to say: "She’s not a wife yet," to which Gemma replied: "Yeah, not a wife yet. He’s not that lucky yet." The pair have excitedly been making plans for the future after moving in together in Manchester, and Gemma revealed that Gorka had to make a big adjustment before living with her – as he would also have to share the bed with her pet dogs Norman and Ollie.

Gemma explained: "When me and Gorks first got together I said to him 'Do you like dogs? Because I come with two dogs,' and he said 'Yeah but they shouldn’t be upstairs though, they shouldn’t be on the bed or anything like that.' Within a couple of hours, all three of them were fast asleep on the bed." Gorka joked: "She loves them more than me."

The couple have moved in together in Manchester

Gorka and Gemma’s relationship quickly became serious after they met while the former Emmerdale star was competing on Strictly in 2017, and fans were convinced they would announce their engagement over Christmas. And while the professional dancer hasn’t popped the question yet, there is no doubt they are planning a long and happy future together, as Gemma recently told him she would "forever" be his "annoying snorkelling buddy" as she shared a throwback holiday photo on Instagram.

