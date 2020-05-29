Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's garden will blow your mind The couple are isolating at their mansion in Beverly Hills

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are isolating at their home in Beverly Hills with their children Luna and Miles, and their garden is quite possibly the most impressive thing we've ever seen.

WATCH: Chrissy Teigen and John Legend enjoy a picnic in mind-blowing garden

Chrissy took to Instagram with a video of the family enjoying a "picnic dinner" outside on Thursday, and revealed an enormous lawn, a swimming pool so perfect it looks like it shouldn't be swam in, a patio with a set of seriously chic day beds and cushions, and a life-sized wendy house for the children. The area is also fenced off with glass, because apparently wood would be way too basic.

And it doesn't stop there. Last week, Chrissy shared another series of posts from the garden, revealing a patio space with an enormous barbecue, wooden cabinets with grey marble worktops, a silver metallic pizza oven, and rows of perfectly preened bushes in matching white concrete vases. John and his son Miles sat at a grey marble dining table lined with metal chairs in a criss-cross design, before Miles and Luna turned their attention to their yellow kid-size ride-in Lamborghini. According to Chrissy's caption, the family were joined by "lots of special guests", for what seemed to be a visit from the local zoo, with John holding a snake and Chrissy a tortoise.

Chrissy Teigen shared a photo of their backyard at Christmas

The couple previously shared a look at their backyard at Christmas time, when they decorated the pool deck with rows of Christmas trees, overlooking Beverly hills. In an interview with Architecural Digest, John spoke of the house renovation process, and said, "The deck is the most alluring part of the house. We loved the idea that the outside becomes an organic extension of the living area. It's what makes Los Angeles so seductive."

