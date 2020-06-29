Adele is notorious for keeping her private life under wraps, but this weekend the singer gave fans a never-before-seen look inside her Los Angeles mansion. She took to Instagram to share two photos of herself in her living room as she watched past Glastonbury concerts on what would have been the weekend of the 2020 event. It's decorated with wooden floors and a large cream rug, with a wooden TV unit and a black shelving unit with frosted glass panels.

Within each shelf, Adele keeps a selection of plants, books, and ornaments, and her flatscreen TV fits perfectly at the bottom, while there is another plant in a grey vase on the floor beneath the window, where Adele has white blinds.

In the second shot of Adele having changed out of her T-shirt and tracksuit bottoms into the exact dress she wore for her 2016 Glastonbury performance, she also inadvertently revealed that the room has a brown leather armchair at one side of the room, and a coffee table with mustard yellow button-back suede framing the edges, and a glossy black top. She captioned the post, "5 ciders in."

Adele has been isolating at her Los Angeles home since the coronavirus pandemic began, but she is also believed to own properties in several other countries. This includes a penthouse in New York, a holiday home in Malibu, a second Beverly Hills mansion and homes in West Sussex, Brighton, London and East Grinstead. It has not been confirmed how much her property portfolio is worth, but in 2016, she was reported to have spent £7.6million on one of her homes in Beverly Hills. Her neighbours at the property included Jennifer Lawrence and Cameron Diaz, who were reported to live within the same gated community.

