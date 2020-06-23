Alison Hammond unveils stunning living room at new home The This Morning star recently moved into a new property in Birmingham

Alison Hammond recently moved into a new home in Birmingham with her son Aidan, and on Monday, the This Morning star unveiled the living room in its entirety. She took to Instagram to film a video in the space, and revealed that it features vaulted ceilings, with floor-to-ceiling glass doors and windows leading out onto the garden.

Alison Hammond unveiled her living room on Instagram

The walls are white and she has white wooden floors with a shaggy beige rug. She also has a burgundy leather sofa which she has dressed with various cushions including a Union Jack style and two floral designs. There is also what seems to be a black TV stand at the front of the room.

Alison has a selection of artwork hanging above the TV

When Alison first moved in, she gave viewers of This Morning a snapshot tour as interior designer Kelly Hoppen gave her advice. In doing so, she revealed an initial glimpse of the living area. It didn’t quite show as much as Alison has now unveiled, but it did confirm that Alison and Aidan keep a flat screen TV on top of a black unit. On the wall behind, they also have a light-up piece of artwork that reads, 'London, England' and another framed photo above.

Alison has an open plan living and dining room

She went on to the dining room, which is open plan alongside the living space, and features a small white table with teal blue suede studded chairs and a mirror hanging on the wall. In keeping with the wall art behind her television, Alison has a display of television awards and memorabilia hanging in her dining area, which she has framed with a line of warm string lights, as well as more framed photos positioned on top of a small white shelving unit.

During lockdown, Alison also transformed her garden. She revealed the before and after results on TikTok, writing, "Lockdown makeover, I've worked my butt off on this. I think I've smashed it out of the park. My garden feels like Cinderella."

