Victoria Beckham shows off incredible outdoor dining area at Cotswolds home The family-of-six have been self-isolating there since March

Victoria Beckham has previously shared small glimpses of her stunning Cotswolds home on her Instagram but on Sunday, the mother-of-four posted a video showing a never-before-seen space – the outdoor dining area.

The small clip featured daughter Harper painting a rainbow on a window inside their country home in honour of the NHS's 72nd birthday but fans' eyes would have no doubt been drawn to their stunning outdoor space.

Harper Beckham was drawing a rainbow in honour of the NHS

It features an incredibly large dining table with over 12 chairs, which are conveniently situated under a large pergola. A bench and a lot of trees and plants can also be seen as well as a cobbled path leading from the house to the external dining room.

In the sweet video, Harper can be heard explaining to her designer mum why she is drawing a rainbow. "I'm doing a multi-coloured rainbow for the NHS because they keep everyone safe and it's their birthday," she can be heard telling her mum as she finishes her quirky design.

The 44-year-old's video comes just hours after she celebrated her 21st wedding anniversary with David. Taking to social media early on Saturday, the designer shared a gorgeous tribute to her husband.

David and Victoria marked their 21st wedding anniversary on Saturday

"Happy Anniversary @davidbeckham. I can't believe it has been 21 years since we said "I do". Four children, four dogs, so much laughter and I love you more each day. Xxxxxx," she wrote alongside a clip showing some of the couple's most iconic moments together throughout the years.

David also honoured his wife with a different clip, and wrote: "Well about 23 years ago I was sat in a room with Gary Neville and the Spice Girls were on the TV and I turned around to him and said 'ohhhh I like that one in the little black catsuit' who would have thought that all these years later we are celebrating 21 years of marriage and have 4 of the most beautiful and perfect kids.. Thank you & Happy Anniversary I Love You @victoriabeckham."