Victoria Beckham shows off incredible outdoor dining area at Cotswolds home
Victoria Beckham has previously shared small glimpses of her stunning Cotswolds home on her Instagram but on Sunday, the mother-of-four posted a video showing a never-before-seen space – the outdoor dining area.
The small clip featured daughter Harper painting a rainbow on a window inside their country home in honour of the NHS's 72nd birthday but fans' eyes would have no doubt been drawn to their stunning outdoor space.
Harper Beckham was drawing a rainbow in honour of the NHS
It features an incredibly large dining table with over 12 chairs, which are conveniently situated under a large pergola. A bench and a lot of trees and plants can also be seen as well as a cobbled path leading from the house to the external dining room.
In the sweet video, Harper can be heard explaining to her designer mum why she is drawing a rainbow. "I'm doing a multi-coloured rainbow for the NHS because they keep everyone safe and it's their birthday," she can be heard telling her mum as she finishes her quirky design.
The 44-year-old's video comes just hours after she celebrated her 21st wedding anniversary with David. Taking to social media early on Saturday, the designer shared a gorgeous tribute to her husband.
David and Victoria marked their 21st wedding anniversary on Saturday
"Happy Anniversary @davidbeckham. I can't believe it has been 21 years since we said "I do". Four children, four dogs, so much laughter and I love you more each day. Xxxxxx," she wrote alongside a clip showing some of the couple's most iconic moments together throughout the years.
David also honoured his wife with a different clip, and wrote: "Well about 23 years ago I was sat in a room with Gary Neville and the Spice Girls were on the TV and I turned around to him and said 'ohhhh I like that one in the little black catsuit' who would have thought that all these years later we are celebrating 21 years of marriage and have 4 of the most beautiful and perfect kids.. Thank you & Happy Anniversary I Love You @victoriabeckham."