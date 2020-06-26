Victoria Beckham unveils first look inside bedroom at Cotswolds home See inside the room she shares with husband David

Victoria Beckham has unveiled a rare look at the bedroom she shares with husband David at their home in the Cotswolds. The fashion designer took to her beauty brand's Instagram account with a selfie of herself showing off the results from using the label's priming moisturiser, and inadvertently revealed a glimpse of the room in the background.

Much like the rest of their country retreat, the room has a rustic wooden theme, with a wooden bed frame and minimalist white linen bed sheets (as also seen in son Romeo's bedroom). A large wooden lamp with a balloon-shaped base is also seen on the bedside table. The room looks out onto the grounds of the property via glass windows with brown frames.

Up until now, Victoria has only ever shared a glimpse of their bed when her daughter Harper dressed it in petals and a teddy for Victoria and David.

Elsewhere in the home, Victoria also has her own bathroom and dressing room, which she recently unveiled in an Instagram video. She filmed a make-up tutorial in the spot, revealing that the dressing area is decorated with hunter green walls and a black and white piece of artwork, while the bathroom has wooden floors and wooden panels on the walls and door frame, as well as a black sink unit with white marble worktops and black taps. The shower is white with a black shower head and black framing on the glass doors, and there's a large glass chandelier hanging from the ceiling.

Victoria and David have been isolating at their home in the Cotswolds during the coronavirus pandemic, while their eldest son Brooklyn opted to stay in New York with his girlfriend Nicola Peltz, and though the UK lockdown is slowly beginning to ease, it seems that the family are yet to return to their home in the capital.

