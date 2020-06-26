Romeo Beckham has shared a never-before-seen peek into his family's beautiful Cotswolds home.

The son of David and Victoria Beckham was celebrating his beloved nan's birthday on Friday, and to celebrate, shared a photo of himself and his grandmother hugging in the Beckhams' countryside retreat.

What's more, the image was captured from an angle that we haven't seen before. In the background of the snap, chic, bare brick walls and wooden ceiling beams were visible, alongside a large, circular table, a rustic plant pot and most impressively of all, what appears to be a large bench that has been carved into wood and looks like something you might find in a fairytale castle!

Romeo shared the photo on Instagram

This isn't the first glimpse the teenager has given his followers into his Cotswold's home.

In fact, Romeo loves to show off his incredible bedroom on Instagram. Our favourite aspect of the room has to be the large bed, which looks like a luxury campsite hideaway!

Tucked away in a wooden enclave, Romeo has an amazing sleeping area, even featuring a grey curtain that he can draw shut for extra privacy.

And the woodland hideaway vibes are a running theme. The space also features a mix of wooden and bare brick walls and brown material carpeting, possibly hemp. There's also a window draped with chic grey curtains, and a small black side table with a lamp on top.

The Beckhams have an incredible barn conversion in the Cotswolds, and have shared numerous peeks into the jaw-dropping space.

As well as having stunning interiors with log-burning fires and exposed brick walls, the country retreat has incredible gardens with a pool and sauna. Lucky Romeo has his own tennis court on the grounds, which was installed by his parents to help him improve his skills.

