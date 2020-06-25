David Beckham reveals update on home DIY project with wife Victoria David recently took on a new venture at the family's Cotswolds property

David Beckham recently shared his latest home DIY project - in which he has been building beehives to make honey - and on Wednesday, he took to Instagram to give his fans an update. The retired footballer posted a photo and a video on his Instagram Stories, revealing that the process is going so well that he has already begun to attract several bees.

SEE: Inside David and Victoria Beckham's incredible Cotswolds home

Loading the player...

WATCH: David Beckham reveals DIY project at Cotswolds home

David Beckham's beehives have begun to attract bees

When he first announced the venture at the family's country home in the Cotswolds, his wife Victoria shared a video of him hard at work and said, "David decided to start building beehives. Is that your new project darling?" To which David replied: "You'll be very happy when we have our own honey."

MORE: Inside David and Victoria Beckham's £31million London mansion

The video showed him building the beehives from scratch using wood and a selection of tools at their outdoor dining table.

It comes as no surprise that the idea has already started to attract wildlife, since their home in the Cotswolds is surrounded by two acres of land and has its very own apple orchard.

David and Victoria have their own tennis court and teqball table

Elsewhere in their outdoor space, they have a huge tennis court where David and his son Cruz have been spending a lot of time during the coronavirus pandemic, a plunge pool, and even an Estonian igloo-style hut complete with a steam room, sauna and relaxation room.

David and Victoria have an outdoor sauna

David, Victoria, Cruz, Romeo and Harper have spent the last three months at their country home during the COVID-19 period (Brooklyn opted to stay with his girlfriend Nicola Peltz in New York), and the family have shared several glimpses both inside and outside of the home.

As the UK's coronavirus rules are beginning to ease, the family are likely to return to their £31million London home soon, but for now, David seems quite content with his new hobby.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.