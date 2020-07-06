Doctor Who star David Tennant has given fans a glimpse inside his beautiful rose-filled garden in a charity YouTube video in partnership with children's charity Barnardo's. Alongside a whole of other stars, David is helping to help raise money for the organisation as the public enter a competition to win a 15-minute video call with their choice of celebrity in a bid to banish lockdown blues.

SEE: David Tennant reveals vibrant living room inside London home

Loading the player...

WATCH: Doctor Who's David Tennant reveals his garden in charity video

David filmed a promotional clip for the #15MinutesWithFame campaign from his garden, and the background revealed that he has endless rose bushes at either side. There is a large wooden trellis taking up one wall at the back, and what seems to be a shed with frosted glass windows. Overhead, various trees offer shade on the terraced area where David sits.

MORE: Inside David and Georgia Tennant's adorable family album

As he explained the thinking behind the charity project, he said, "Barnardo's are offering you the chance to speak to me for 15 minutes – you may not recognise me after being in lockdown for months but if you have a burning question about Doctor Who or missed a crucial episode of Broadchurch then hopefully I'll be able to answer your questions – enter the prize draw now!"

Doctor Who star David shared a look at his living room on The One Show

If you're interested, entry costs £5 with 100% of proceeds going to the charity, and while we're not sure whether David will take said video call from his garden, the rest of his house is just as impressive. He recently appeared on The One Show via video link from his living room, where he sat in front of a matte black wall with a large painting of bright pink flowers hanging behind him.

Loading the player...

WATCH: David Tennant reveals glimpse inside home kitchen

David also joined Michael Sheen from his kitchen when they discussed their new TV show, Staged. It features cream wooden cabinets and grey and cream glossy tiles on the walls.

David lives in west London with his wife Georgia Tennant and their five children.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.